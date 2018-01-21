Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) Bihar today claimed to have formed a state-wide human chain, over 13,000 kilometres long, as part of the state government's campaign against dowry and child marriage.

According to the education department principal secretary RK Mahajan, the human chain this year was expected to be 13,660 km long with an estimated four crore people taking part in the formation.

Bihar had formed a similar chain exactly a year ago, which covered an estimated distance of 11,292 km involving two crore citizens, to reaffirm commitment towards liquor ban.

The formation of the human chain today began at around noon, with chief minister Nitish Kumar himself leading thousands of participants at the historic Gandhi Maidan.

The chief minister was flanked by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and state assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chowdhury.

The leaders released balloons printed with slogans supporting the campaign against the social evils at the beginning of the programme, that lasted for around 30 minutes.

While most participants stood holding each other's hands, many men and women were seen carrying huge banners and placards carrying the message against dowry and child marriage.

Talking to reporters after the event, Kumar said "it was a spontaneous effort made by the people in support of the campaign against child marriage and dowry. No coercion was involved. The people of the state had taken part in a similar human chain on this date last year in support of our prohibition drive".

Pointing out that the length of the human chain this time exceeded that of a year ago by nearly 3,000 km, Kumar said "last year the human chain was formed only on the main roads.

But this time people were encouraged to form the chain in their villages and localities as well".

Sushil Modi said, "the event has shown Bihar's resolve against dowry and child marriage but we cannot afford to be lax. These social evils are deep-rooted and we have to brace ourselves for a long battle to emerge victorious".

The campaign against the menace of dowry was started by chief minister Kumar on October 2. He had declared about the formation of human chain at that event.

The one formed last year, claimed as the largest ever formed in the world, had involved about three crore citizens.

Meanwhile, opposition parties RJD and Congress, which had wholeheartedly taken part in the human chain last year, boycotted the event this year terming it as a "drama" and questioned its timing.

"We had joined the human chain last year in support of prohibition. It did not effectively end consumption of liquor.

One cannot understand the rationale behind such an event being held in the name of opposing child marriage and dowry, which were banned by law long back", RJD spokesperson Ejya Yadav told PTI.

Bihar Congress spokesman H K Verma expressed similar views and added "the event was held amid biting cold which has forced district administrations across the state to close schools for the past several days. To hold such an outdoor event under such circumstances was not sensible".

Outside the state capital, the human chain was notable in Gaya where scores of Buddhist monks, coming from other countries and staying at monasteries in Bodh Gaya, joined the endeavour in their traditional attire. PTI NAC AR MM CK .

