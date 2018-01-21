London, Jan 21 (PTI) "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya says he experiences racism "every day" and drew on that for his role in the film.

The 28-year-old actor said he ignored director Jordan Peele's advice to study horror movies when he worked on "Get Out" - in which he played Chris, an African-American who accompanied his white girlfriend to meet her parents - and instead drew on incidents from his own life.

"I lived it. I live it. I live this. I just read the script, so it was in me. I go through racism every day. Every day someone says some sick stuff.

"Racism's horrifying. People end up dead, mothers lose their kids. You have all these experiences and you have to keep going for your dreams, but you're carrying this," Kaluuya said in an interview with Elle magazine.

The actor said for a person of colour it is tough to survive in the industry.

"This industry's hard. The world is hard. Being young and black is tough. You can't complain about it, so you need a safe place to moan.

"When I need a reality check, I call my mum. She gives me the realness and says, 'You were born in England, shut up.'" he said. PTI SHD SHD .

