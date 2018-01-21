New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) today announced admissions to its Ph.D and M.Phil programmes for July 2018 session in regular mode.

A national-level entrance exam will be conducted on March 4 in selected examination centers across the country, Director of IGNOU Research Unit Prof. Kaustuva Barik said.

The last date to submit application form is Feburary 16 and the online portal for admission to the programmes will be operational from January 23.

Applications are invited for - M.Phil in Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Translation Studies, Social Work, Commerce, Chemistry and Distance education.

PhD programmes have been offered in - Psychology, Anthropology, Sociology, Library and Information Science, Political Science, Public Administration, History, Gender and Development Studies, WomenÂ’s Studies, Geography, Translation Studies, Statistics, Food & Nutritional Sciences, Environmental Studies, Geology, Management, Life Sciences, Commerce, Hindi, Distance Education, Nursing, Social Work, Physics, Chemistry and Biochemistry.

"PhD in Bio-chemistry, Physics, and Life Sciences disciplines would not have entrance exam and would be based on eligibility criteria available on the university's website," Barik said in a statement.

Those applying for M.Phil in Economics need not take the entrance exam but have to be eligible as per the criteria. PTI CPB CHT .

