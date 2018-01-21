(Eds: Corrections throughout) New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) In a move to curb air pollution, the environment ministry has, in a notification, said that import of pet coke for trading will not be permitted in NCR states.

In the notification dated January 19, the ministry has put a host of restrictions on sale and use of pet coke in lime kilns in NCR, to control and abate environmental pollution.

Pet coke is one of the key sources of air pollution in the region.

The notification stated that no lime kiln using pet coke as fuel will operate in NCR without obtaining the consent and registration of the state pollution control boards concerned.

The consent issued will have to clearly specify the quantity of fuel permitted per month and per annum, it said.

Also, industrial units will not be permitted to store pet coke for more than its three months consumption.

The restrictions have been put in place under sub- sections (1) and (2) of section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (29 of 1986).

"Import of pet coke for purposes of trading shall not be permitted in NCR states," the notification said.

It, however, said, "Only consented and registered industrial units of NCR states shall be permitted to directly import pet coke and consignment shall be in the name of user industrial units for their own use only." Refineries and their authorised dealers will sell pet coke to only consented and registered industrial units in the NCR states according to the quantity permitted in by state pollution control boards, the environment ministry's notification said.

"The NCR States Pollution Control Boards shall develop an electronic record system for uploading of consents, registration, record of sales by oil refineries, and record of use by industrial units, as mentioned above and the said Boards shall share this data on a quarterly basis with the Central Pollution Control Board," it said. PTI TDS DPB NSD .

