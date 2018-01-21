Greater Noida, Jan 21 (PTI) Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma has inaugurated an incubation centre at a business school in Greater Noida.

"Such initiatives are making the youth empowered to give back to the society than being in the queue," Sharma said, while inaugurating the incubation centre at Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) last night.

BIMTECH was selected as Atal Incubation Centre, a Government of India's endeavour to promote culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, driven by Niti Aayog.

During the event, the union minister called for going back to the society to leave a rich legacy behind. Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar was also present at the inauguration.

Under the programme, applications will be accepted for three different stages and the applicant would be provided financial support in the form of a grant-in-aid for a maximum of five years. PTI CORR HMB CK .

