New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Indian festivals have for centuries promoted national and social values, and have been an occasion for people to pass these on to younger generations.

He made these comments in a brief address at 'Sankranti Milan' organised by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Many other dignitaries, including Naidu's predecessor Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, besides several Union ministers, were present on the occasion.

Modi said Indian festivals are connected with nature and are in harmony with rural culture and farmers' life.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said festival 'Makar Sankranti', dedicated to the Sun and symbolising the beginning of its northward journey, is celebrated with different names all over the country, according to an official statement.

He said the festivals of 'Makar Sankranti' and 'Pongal' symbolise the happiness that comes with a good harvest and is a celebration of a positive transformation in people's lives.

The vice president said it is also an occasion to revitalise our lives through prayers and reverence for rivers and all living beings.

"This is the only festival which marks the start of new season called by so many names, and in every culture the food prepared is essentially 'khichdi', both sweet and spicy varieties," he added.

He called for paying tributes to farmers, who are the "real heroes" of the country. PTI KR TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.