Dubai, Jan 21 (PTI) A 27-year-old Indian worker was crushed to death after a diesel container fell on him while unloading goods from a small ship near Khalid Port in Sharjah in the UAE, a media report said today.

Police received a call at the operation room about the incident and rushed to the site where the worker was found dead, the Khaleej Times reported.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

The body has been shifted to forensic laboratory for autopsy to determine the cause of the death, the paper said.

The incident is being investigated, it added. PTI ZH ZH .

