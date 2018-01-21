Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said today that sustained efforts were underway to make Jammu division a major pilgrimage tourist destination.

Necessary mechanism has been put in place to upgrade the infrastructure besides creating awareness about it in the rest of the country, Singh said after inaugurating Mathwar festival at Akhnoor here.

"Akhnoor area is of great historical and cultural importance in the whole of Indian sub-continent and we have already set in process a mechanism that would not only preserve its historicity but also ensure development on modern lines especially in tourism and other related sectors," he said.

He added that the prime minister's development package envisions holistic development of tourism and focus is on ensuring that the Jammu division comes up as a major destination of pilgrimage tourism.

Efforts are on to bring unexplored areas on the tourism map, he said.

Singh also inspected the pace of work on the Maharaja Hari Singh Park here which is being developed on the Tawi river banks. PTI TAS ADS .

