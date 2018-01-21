Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra today expressed deep sadness over loss of innocent lives in Pakistan's continuing ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

Eleven persons - five security personnel and six civilians Â– were killed and over 50 others injured in Pakistani firing in Jammu division since Thursday.

In a message, the governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families of the civilians and security force personnel, who lost their lives, and wished early recovery to those who sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Health Engineering Sham Lal Choudhary today conducted an extensive tour of Suchetgarh and R S Pura sectors to take stock of the damage caused to life, property and livestock due to cross border firing.

The minister visited about a dozen villages which include Korotana, Suchetgarh, Gulabgarh Basti, Abtal, Kaporpur, Devigarh, Sai Khurd, Nikowal, Chak Bulleh and Sai Nikowal, an official spokesman said.

Interacting with people, the minister enquired about the damage caused to houses and livestock. He said the concerned departments were directed to assess the damage and submit detailed reports within shortest possible time for processing of compensation cases.

The minister said ambulance services at different locations were ready to meet any exigency. Choudhary said the concerned officials have been asked to take immediate steps for the treatment of injured animals and lifting dead ones.

