Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) India's Joshna Chinappa went down to qualifier Mariam Metwally of Egypt in the first round of the Tournament of Champions, a PSA world tour event in New York.

Chinappa, seeded 16th, was battling illness, but put up a brave fight against Metwally, losing 13-15, 11-13, 11-7, 9-11, said a SRFI press note here.

She had said in a message to the national coach Cyrus Poncha that she had developed throat infection and a touch of fever on the eve of the event and the resultant weakness affected her play.

Dipika Pallikal Karthik is the other India in the fray.

