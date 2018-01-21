Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Juliette Binoche has been honoured with UniFrance's French Cinema Award.

The "Certified Copy" actor received the award from French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen during a ceremony hosted in Paris, reported Variety.

Created by UniFrance in 2016, the award honours an outstanding figure in the international movie industry who has contributed to raising the profile of French cinema around the world.

The actor was celebrated by UniFrance's new president Serge Toubiana and managing director Isabelle Giordano, and several filmmakers she has worked with over the years, such as Claire Denis, Jean-Jacques Rappeneau and Daniele Thompson.

Binoche won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "The English Patient".

She recently completed her work on films by Claire Denis ("High Life") and Olivier Assayas ("Non Fiction"), and will soon be in production for Naomi Kawase's latest film, "Vision". PTI RB SHD .

