Sentosa (Singapore), Jan 21 (PTI) India's Shiv Kapur went through a rough patch on the front nine and carded a disappointing three-over in the fourth and final round to finish tied 23rd in the USD 1 million SMBC Singapore Open, here today.

Kapur was the best-placed Indian at three-under while compatriots Jyoti Randhawa and Gaganjeet Bhullar shared the 27th spot.

Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia of Spain put on a masterful display of golf as he carded a three-under-par 68 to romp to a dominant five-shot victory.

The 2017 Masters Tournament champion built his one-shot lead at the start of round four into a five-shot advantage after nine holes on Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course and had just three bogeys during the week.

Randhawa (73) and Bhullar (70) were tied 27th at one- under while Arjun Atwal (72) and S Chikkarangappa (73) finished tied 47th and 60th respectively.

Kapur birdied the third, 12th and 16th while he double bogeyed the fourth, bogeyed fifth, eighth, 13th and 15th.

Garcia's day got off to a great start as he birdied the first hole. He went on to score two more in quick succession before the turn, on holes seven and eight. The Spaniard switched to cruise control for the remainder of the round, carding nine consecutive pars to close with a total of 14- under-par 270.

A final-round 71 earned Satoshi Kodaira of Japan a share of second place. The six-time Japan Golf Tour winner played a roller-coaster round, highlighted by the fact that he only had eight pars out of the 18 holes.

Shaun Norris of South Africa had a round of two halves.

He dropped two shots in his front nine, but he rallied and made three birdies on the back nine to card a 70 as well as to grab a share of second place.

Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand gave himself an outside chance of winning the tournament after carding 68 and 66 in rounds two and three respectively. The 22-year-old could not sustain his mid-tournament form and closed with a 71. He finished tied fourth and earned a spot at this year's Open Championship.

The SMBC Singapore Open is part of The Open Qualifying Series. Four players who finish inside the top 12 and ties, who are not already exempt, will earn places in the field at Carnoustie from July 19 to 22, 2018. PTI Cor SSC SSC .

