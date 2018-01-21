Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today urged the Centre to exempt handmade products from the ambit of GST as it would benefit artisans and give a filip to rural employment.

"This (GST exemption on handmade products) would not only benefit a large segment of our rural population,but would also give a boost to rural employment and sustainability," he said in a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"I therefore, urge you to take this issue on priority basis in the next GST Council meeting and decide favourably benefiting a large segment of rural artisans," he added.

Siddaramaiah said imposition of GST on such products has had an adverse effect on the livelihood of artisans engaged in producing them.

He also pitched for defining what constitutes handmade products and raising exemption of registration turnover limit of individuals and Self Help Groups producing handmade products to Rs 50 lakh.

Siddaramaiah also assured Jaitley of support from his government on the same. PTI BDN APR APR .

