Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Ken Watanabe has joined the cast of the new Pokemon movie, "Detective Pikachu".

The "Godzilla" actor joins Ryan Reynolds, who will provide the voice of the monster detective, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The live-action film also stats Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton.

Director Rob Letterman is helming the project, while the script has been penned by Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch.

The story is about a teenager who teams up with Pikachu in order to find his kidnapped father.

Filming on the project is expected to start soon. PTI RB SHD .

