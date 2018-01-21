(EDS: Adding details) Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Kerala teams had a good day,posting wins in the men's and women's sections today in the 68th Senior National Basketball Championship here.

While the men beat Odisha 84-66 rather comfortably, the women's team, the defending champion, enjoyed an easy 62-34 win over Madhya Pradesh, both in Group A games.

For the Kerala men, the top scorers were Ginee B Benny and Sreerag Nair with 18 points.

In the women's encounter, P S Jeena was the top scorer for Kerala with 25 points as the team scored the maximum points in the first two quarters before easing to victory.

In the men's section, defending champion Uttarakhand scored a comfortable 77-55 win over Rajasthan in Group A.

Uttarakhand was ahead from the start and controlled the proceedings to run out an easy winner.

The first womenÂ’s match of the day saw West Bengal take secured a comfortable 90-62 win against Chandigarh. Salma Devi top-scored for the winners with 24 points.

In the women's section, Uttar Pradesh outplayed Assam to win 75-57 while Delhi beat Rajasthan 78-37.

Host Tamil Nadu suffered another loss in Group A, going down 67-83 to an in-form Karnataka.

The top scorer for Karnataka was captain H M Bandhawaya with 30 points and the top scorer for Tamilnadu was Vandana Arya with 12 points. PTI SS APR APR .

