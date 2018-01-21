Jammu/Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) A low danger avalanche warning was issued today for the next 24 hours in 16 districts of the state, an official said.

"Low danger avalanche warning of level-1 exists in higher reaches of seven districts in Jammu, six districts in Kashmir and two districts in Ladakh during the next 24 hours," the official said.

As per information received from Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE), low danger avalanche warning of level-1 exists in higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts of the state, the official said.

In addition, the official said a low danger avalanche warning of level-2 also exists in higher reaches of Baramulla district of north Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

The department of disaster management has urged people living in higher reaches of these districts not to venture into avalanche prone areas or slopes and to take precautionary measures, he said. PTI TAS SSB SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.