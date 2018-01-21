Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) In the backdrop of an attack on a class 1 student in a school here recently, the Lucknow district administration has decided to run a special campaign to verify the security parameters of schools.

Starting January 22, the administration will check if the schools which are also board examination centers have installed CCTV cameras -- as mandated by law.

"Now, whether all the schools, which are examination centres have really installed CCTV cameras is yet to be ascertained. The verification will be carried out to ascertain the ground reality," Lucknow district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told PTI.

Sharma said the administration is getting the security cameras installed in all the government schools which have been made examination centre.

"But those schools, which have not been made examination centres, there is no budget for the administration to get CCTV cameras installed," he said.

"The administration can tell the private and government- aided schools to get CCTV cameras installed in their premises, and can even pressure them. But, owing to absence of any budget, the administration cannot put any pressure on the government schools," Sharma said.

In Lucknow, there are 1,027 government and private schools, which are made examination centres.

On January 16, a class 1 student was injured when he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the toilet of a private school in Lucknow, an incident similar to the killing of a Ryan school student in Gurugram.

The incident evoked the call for more measures to ensure safety of children in schools. PTI NAV CHT .

