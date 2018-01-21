Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today left for Davos in Switzerland to attend the 48th annual conference of the World Economic Forum, a communication from the CM's office stated today.

He is expected to talk to the heads of various global industries including senior directors of the World Bank, Coca Cola, ArcelorMittal group among others, the statement said.

They would be apprised of the available infrastructure in the state and their cooperation would be sought for the completion of important proposed projects, stated the communication.

Besides, the government aims at inviting more foreign investment in the state, the communication added.

The Chief Minister is accompanied by his Additional Chief Secretary Pravin Pardeshi, CIDCO MD Bhushan Gagrani and CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Sanjay Sethi.

The CM's tour is important in view of the proposed 'Magnetic Maharashtra Convergence 2018' conference slated to be held in the state in February. The theme of the conference is 'Creating a Shared Future in Fractured World'. PTI ND BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.