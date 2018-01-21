New Delhi, Jan 21(PTI) Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken today visited the site of the tragic fire incident in Bawana that claimed 17 lives and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

He also questioned Delhi government's agencies and said their role in the tragedy should be probed.

"We demand judicial probe. The role of Delhi government's agencies Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) and the pollution department cannot be investigated impartially in a magesterial inquiry," he told reporters at the site.

Maken also condemned the BJP-ruled North MCD's mayor Preeti Aggarwal's alleged statement about the fire incident and asked the BJP party to take action against her.

A video has surfaced in which Aggarwal is reportedly telling one of her aides that she cannot comment on licensing of the factory as it being done by the civic body.

"BJP mayor gave a very insensitive statement. BJP should take action against her," said Maken.

The North Mayor MCD has called the video "fake", which was also retweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI VIT CHT .

