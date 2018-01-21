Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today remembered revolutionary leader Rash Behari Bose on his 73rd death anniversary.

An unsung hero of IndiaÂ’s struggle for Independence, Rash Behari Bose played a key role in the Delhi Conspiracy Case (attempted assassination on the British Viceroy, Lord Hardinge), the Banaras Conspiracy Case and the Ghadr Conspiracy at Lahore.

Â“Solemnly remembering the great revolutionary Rash Behari Bose on his death anniversary,Â” Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

Born on May 25, 1886, in West Bengal's Burdwan, Bose played a pivotal role in establishing the Indian Independence League. PTI SCH JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.