Jhabua (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly trying to convert tribals to Christianity, a police official said.

Raju Bariya has been charged with religious conversion based on a complaint made yesterday by one Karma, Meghnagar Police Inspector J R Barde said today.

Barde said Karma had complained that Bariya, a resident of Sajali-Surji-Mogji village, some 23 kms from here, was using "allurements and objectionable literature" to convert tribals to Christianity.

The complainant has also alleged that Bariya was spreading hatred against Hinduism, the official said, adding that a search was on to nab Bariya. PTI COR LAL BNM .

