New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend on the suspicion of the latter having an affair with his wife, the police said today.

They said 27-year-old Pawan Shukla was arrested on January 19 from a de-addiction centre at Tughlakabad Extension, where he was hiding.

Investigation into the case had started after the police found an unidentified man's body, with the head crushed with stone, at a vacant plot near Badarpur flyover on Mathura Road here.

The police said, during probe, they came across a torn visiting card, at the site of crime, which after being assembled together revealed a phone number.

On tracing the number, which belonged to Shukla's wife, she identified the victim as her husband's friend Devender, they said.

The deceased's father, said his son was last seen with Shukla, the police said, adding following a tip-off, the accused was arrested from the de-addiction centre.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having killed Devender as he suspected the latter of having an having a relationship with his wife.

On January 18, when they were both consuming drugs, the card with the phone number of Shukla's wife number fell out of Devender's pocket.

Thereafter, with an intention to kill Devender, the accused gave him more drugs and then smashed his head with a stole and also slashed his neck, the police said. PTI HMP NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.