Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the South at 1700 hrs MDS2 KL-CASE-SIVANKUTTY Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) leader and former MLA V Sivankutty writes to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking withdrawal of a case registered against him and five others in connection with the "unprecedented" violence witnessed by the state assembly in 2015.

MES3 PD-WATER-NARAYANASAMY Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accuses the Tamil Nadu government of not releasing water from Veedur dam for farm use in the union territory.

BES19 TL-PAWAN KALYAN Hyderabad: Jana Sena founder and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan says he would visit Hanuman Temple in Kondagattu near Karimnagar tomorrow and announce his political programme. PTI SS SS .

