Thiruvanthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) The mortal remains of BSF jawan Lance Naik Sam Abraham, who was killed in Jammu Kashmir in cross border firing, was brought here tonight.

Tributes were paid to the jawan at the airport after which the body was taken to the military hospital, a defence press release said.

The body will be taken to his home town at mavelikkara in Alapuzha district tomorrow.

34_year_old Abraham, a member of the Sixth Madras Regiment, was killed after Pakistan army initiated firing at Sundetbani sector along the Line of control on Friday. PTI UD APR .

