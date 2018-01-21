Sangrur (Pb), Jan 21 (PTI) The mortal remains of Sepoy Mandeep Singh, who was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops, were consigned to flames in Alampur village today.

Mandeep's father Gurnam Singh and his brother Jagdeep Singh lit the pyre.

Rich tributes were paid to the martyr who was also accorded a gun salute.

His body, wrapped in the tricolour, was brought to his native village. He had joined the 22 Sikh regiment about two and half years ago.

He was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops in Krishnagati sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

A large number of people including former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, local MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa and senior officials of police and district administration paid their last respects to the martyr. PTI CHS SNE .

