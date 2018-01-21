Darbhanga (Bihar), Jan 21 (PTI) Nearly 300 prisoners lodged inside the district jail here today stood for some time, holding each other's hands, in solidarity with the state-wide human chain formed against dowry and child marriage at the instance of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Around 300 prisoners, including about a dozen women, joined the human chain formed inside the jail. A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the inmates towards the event and permission was granted so that they were not deprived of an opportunity to support a good cause", Jail Superintendent Lalan Kumar Sinha told reporters.

He said jail staff also joined the human chain formed inside the premises where slogans were raised and banners displayed against the social evils.

"Only those prisoners who were known to be hardened, notorious criminals were not allowed to take part in the event which began at 12 pm and lasted for about half an hour", Sinha added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced formation of human chain on this date while launching campaigns against dowry and child marriage on October 2.

Today's event was held exactly a year after a similar state-wide human chain was formed in support of the Bihar government's ban on sale and consumption of liquor across the state. PTI CORR NAC RG .

