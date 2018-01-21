Nepali national held for allegedly killing fellow countryman
By PTI | Published: 21st January 2018 12:01 AM |
Last Updated: 21st January 2018 12:02 AM | A+A A- |
Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) The Rabale MIDC police in Navi Mumbai today arrested a Nepali national within hours after he allegedly killed another man who hailed from his hometown.
Prem Bahadhur Ramkhadka (52), who hailed from Nepal and worked as a security guard in Sathenagar area, was stoned to death late last night, police said.
Police probe zeroed in on Rudrabahadur Sherbahadur Gurang (42), who was tracked down and arrested from a hotel in Manmad while he was on his way to his home country, said an officer.
Gurung, who worked as a sweeper at a hotel, and Ramkhadka often quarrelled, and yesterday they had another spat, police said.
In a fit of rage, Gurung hit Ramkhadka with a stone, they added.
Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.