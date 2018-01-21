Kinshasa, Jan 21 (AFP) At least one person was killed in Kinshasa today after security forces opened fire to disperse protesters at a banned march demanding that President Joseph Kabila stand down, the UN and witnesses said.

A young woman died after shots were aimed at the entrance to a church in the Kitambo area of the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Jean-Baptise Sondji, a former minister and government opponent who is also a doctor, told AFP.

The United Nations peackeeping mission MONUSCO also reported one dead in the same area. (AFP) KIS .

