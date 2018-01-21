Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI) One person was killed allegedly by a gang of unidentified dacoits in Katauli village, a police officer said today.

The incident took place last night when around four to five dacoits attacked a few houses in Baniakheda and Katauli villages with the aim to loot them, the police officer said.

"The dacoits also fired at the villagers. In the firing, son of the pradhan of Katauli village was serioudly injured, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries," he said.

Police have registered a case in the matter and a probe is underway, he added. PTI NAV SNE .

