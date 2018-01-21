Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today administered oath to over 150 trainee students of Gorakshnath School of Nursing and College of Nursing.

The Governor said the role of nurses in human service is very important.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is setting new standards by his continuous contribution in health and education sector, Naik said.

The chief minister, on the occasion, emphasised on the need of job-oriented courses in the universities.

Courses specifically for women should be run, which help them in getting employment and making them self-reliant, the CM said.

Adityanath exuded confidence that the trained nurses from here will contribute in serving the humanity and this will bring improvement not only in the life and health of the nurses, but also benefit people.

Over 150 students took seva shapath on the occasion. PTI CORR NAV DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.