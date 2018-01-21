Mathura, Jan 21 (PTI) Rail traffic was disrupted for more than four hours after a parcel coach of the Gondwana Express derailed between the Keetham and Farah stations last night, an official said.

A parcel van of the Gondwana Express ran off the rails at 10.20 pm yesterday. No one was injured in the incident, Sanchit Tyagi, PRO, DRM office (Agra) said.

A relief train and a medical van was rushed to the site.

Divisional Railway Manager, Agra, Ranjan Yadav rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, he said.

It took four and a half hours to repair the track. The Gondwana Express resumed its journey at 5 am, he said.

A departmental probe has been ordered into the incident.

PTI Corr GVS .

