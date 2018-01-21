Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Paul Bettany is in negotiation to play Prince Philip in the third season of "The Crown".

If things work out, Bettany would replace Matt Smith, who has played Philip in the first two seasons, reported Variety.

It would be the latest piece of key casting news after Olivia Colman was confirmed as taking over the role of Elizabeth for the upcoming two seasons from Claire Foy.

Helena Bonham Carter will play the Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby. PTI SHD SHD .

