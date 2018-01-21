Imphal, Jan 21 (PTI) Punjab National Bank (PNB) today defeated Canara Bank 2-0 in the final to win the eighth Hockey India (HI) Senior Men National Championship 2018 (Division B, here today.

In anoher match, Central Secretariat outclassed Bengaluru Hockey Association (BHA) 10-1 to finish finish third.

The final match saw both teams keeping it tight at the back which meant that it was tough for the forwards to find a goal in the first two quarters.

The scores remained 0-0 at the half-time, but it was PNB who broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when Sukhjeet Singh found the back of the net to give his team a much deserved 1-0 lead.

Canara Bank tried to attack as they looked for an equaliser, but PNB' defense was up to the task. The latter's resolute defending saw them keep out Canara Bank's efforts in the final quarter.

PNB also kept attacking their opponents and were finally rewarded with a second goal in the 57th minute when Satender Dalal found the back of the net to secure a 2-0 win for his team.

In the third-fourth place classification match, it was Central Secretariat who prevailed over BHA with 10-1 scoreline.

Both teams looked equally balanced in the first quarter as chances were wasted by either team. However, in the second quarter, Central Secretariat were efficient in front of the goal as they scored thrice through Shankar Sidharth (22nd minute), Shankar Patil (23rd) and Thimmanna S Puliyanda (30th), who converted a penalty corner.

In the third quarter, Thimmanna S Puliyanda converted two more penalty corners in the 31st and 39th minutes to give his team a 5-0 lead.

Goals kept on coming for Central Secretariat as they scored five more to wrap up a 10-1 victory which saw Thimmanna S Puliyanda add another one to his tally in the 57th minute while Dharambir Yadav (44th, 54th, 58th) and Muthanna Boverianda (51st) finding their names on the score-sheet.

BHA's only goal was scored by Rama Shankar in the 56th minute. PTI SSC SSC .

