Police SI commits 'suicide' in Kochi
Published: 21st January 2018
Last Updated: 21st January 2018 04:46 PM | A+A A- |
Kochi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 41-year-old Police Sub-Inspector was today found hanging in a hotel room near Ernakulam Town North railway station, police said.
Probationary Police Sub Inspector Gopakumar T was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room this afternoon, they said adding it was a suspected case of suicide.
Gopakumar, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, had been undergoing training in the city for the past five and a half months.
The officer's body will be handed over to his relatives after performing autopsy, police said. PTI TGB ROH .
