Kochi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 41-year-old Police Sub-Inspector was today found hanging in a hotel room near Ernakulam Town North railway station, police said.

Probationary Police Sub Inspector Gopakumar T was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hotel room this afternoon, they said adding it was a suspected case of suicide.

Gopakumar, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, had been undergoing training in the city for the past five and a half months.

The officer's body will be handed over to his relatives after performing autopsy, police said. PTI TGB ROH .

