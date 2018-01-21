Coimbatore, Jan 21 (PTI) BJP and various Hindu outfits today demanded an unconditional apology from lyricist Vairamathu for his alleged remarks against Goddess Andal and also DMK MP Kanimozhi for her derogatory remarks against the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati.

Activists of Aathmeega Adiyargal and Akhila Bharatha Hindu Thuraviyargal staged a protest demonstration here and raised slogans against both Vairamuthu and Kanimozhi.

Andal, the only woman among the 12 revered Vaishnavite saints hailed as 'Alwars' in Tamil, is also venerated as a Goddess and a gifted poet in view of her classic Tamil work 'Thiruppavai,' in praise of Lord Krishna.

According to spiritual texts, she lived in the eighth century AD in Srivilliputhur.

Thiruppavai is a celebrated work in spiritual Tamil literature and is also part of the Vaishnavite "Divya Prabhantham (a collection of verses respected as sacred and in praise of Lord Narayana)." A case was registered on January 13 Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks at a function in Rajapalayam, on a complaint from a Hindu Munnani functionary.

The protestors also condemned Kanimozhi for her alleged derogatory remarks against the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirupati.

BJP's Andhra Pradesh spokesperson Pradesh G Bhanuprakash Reddy had on January 11 lodged a complaint with the Tirupati Superintendent of Police against Kanimozhi for her reported remarks.

Reddy alleged that the Rajya Sabha MP had made the "offensive" remarks during an Atheist Conference at Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu.

BJP State general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan and treasurer S R Sekhar were among the party workers who participated in the demonstration. PTI NVM RC .

