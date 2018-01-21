New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The following are PTI's New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories at 5:30 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: DEL16 AAP-DISQUALIFICATION Office of profit: Prez OKs disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepts the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for holding offices of profit.

DEL7 DL-FIRE-ARREST Owner of fire-ravaged Bawana firecracker storage unit arrested New Delhi: Police arrest the owner of the firecracker storage unit in Bawana where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze yesterday.

DEL25 AAP-DISQUALIFICATION-REAX Prez order disqualifying MLAs 'unconstitutional', 'dangerous for democracy': AAP New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) describes President Ram Nath Kovind's order disqualifying 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit as "unconstitutional" and "dangerous for democracy".

DEL21 UP-LD RAJNATH India has shown it won't hesitate to cross border: Rajnath Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in a foreign territory, if need be.

CAL4 WB-CPI(M)-RESOLUTION No adjustment with Cong: CPI(M) meet adopts draft resolution Kolkata: The CPI(M)'s Central Committee (CC) adopts a draft political resolution ruling out any form of electoral alliances or adjustments with the Congress, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury says.

DEL3 JK-JAWAN Jawan dies, death toll in Pak firing in J-K climbs to 11 Jammu: An Army jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan succumbs to injuries, taking the death toll in the border firing in Jammu and Kashmir to 11 since Thursday.

BOM2 GJ-PADMAAVAT-BUSES 'Padmaavat' protests: GSRTC suspends bus services in north Guj Ahmedabad: The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) suspends its bus services in northern part of the state, following violent protests by Rajput community members against the release of the film "Padmaavat".

BOM4 GJ-PLANT-BLAST 4 killed, 9 injured in blast at a chemical plant in Vadodara Vadodara: At least four workers are killed and nine others injured in a blast at a chemical plant on the city's outskirts.

DEL13 CONG-AHMED PATEL Gujarat verdict big boost for Cong; Rahul will lead party to victory in 2019: Ahmed Patel New Delhi: The Gujarat poll outcome has instilled the belief in Congress workers that the BJP can be defeated, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel says and exudes confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. (By Asim Kamal) DEL19 BOOK-DIKSHIT NIRBHAYA Wanted to quit in 2012, but stayed on after Nirbhaya: Dikshit New Delhi: Sheila Dikshit wanted to step down as Delhi chief minister in 2012 because of health concerns and also to enable the Congress to find another leader before the next Assembly elections, but the December 16 gang rape of a young woman firmed up her resolve to stay on.

DEL11 TR-FILM CAMPAIGN Left sees red in Tripura over film called 'Lal Sarkar' New Delhi: The ruling CPI(M) in Tripura is seeing red over a Hindi feature film called 'Lal Sarkar' which the party believes is a part of the BJP's electoral campaign in the state ahead of Assembly polls.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-JUDGES Judges row: SC to soon make public work allocation system New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges and is likely to bring in the public domain soon the system he is going to adopt for it, sources close to him say.

LGB2 MH-COURT-FIRE-CUSTODY Pub fire: Three accused remanded in police custody till Jan 25 Mumbai: Three persons, who were arrested yesterday in connection with the fire at a pub in the Kamla Mills Compound here that claimed 14 lives, have been sent in police custody till January 25.

FOREIGN: FGN8 PAK-SUMMON Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'unprovoked firing' Islamabad: Pakistan summons India's deputy high commissioner here for the fourth consecutive day over the alleged "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death of two people. By Sajjad Hussain FGN5 PAK-UN-SAEED UNSC sanctions monitoring team to visit Pak this week Islamabad: Amid mounting global pressure on Pakistan to act against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and entities linked to him, a UN Security Council team will visit the country this week for an assessment of Islamabad's compliance with the world body's sanctions regime. PTI CHT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.