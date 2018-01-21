New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The following are PTI's New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories at 8 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: DEL16 AAP-DISQUALIFICATION Office of profit: Prez OKs disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepts the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party for holding offices of profit.

DEL7 DL-FIRE-ARREST Owner of fire-ravaged Bawana firecracker storage unit arrested New Delhi: Police arrest the owner of the firecracker storage unit in Bawana where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze yesterday.

DEL35 WEF-MODI STATEMENT Will share vision for India's global engagements at Davos: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community during his Davos trip, as he seeks "serious attention" of world leaders on existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary global systems.

DEL32 EC-APPOINTMENTS EC Om Prakash Rawat appointed new CEC, Ashok Lawasa made EC New Delhi: Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat has been appointed as the next chief election commissioner succeeding A K Joti who retires tomorrow, the law ministry says.

DEL34 DL-FIRE-VIDEO-BLAMEGAME Kejriwal tweets video over Delhi fire, mayor terms it 'fake' New Delhi: Politics over the blaze at a firecracker storage unit in Bawana heats up after a video captured North MCD mayor Preeti Aggarwal purportedly telling one of her aides that she cannot comment on the licensing aspect as it comes under the civic body's jurisdiction.

DEL25 AAP-DISQUALIFICATION-REAX Prez order disqualifying MLAs 'unconstitutional', 'dangerous for democracy': AAP New Delhi: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) describes President Ram Nath Kovind's order disqualifying 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit as "unconstitutional" and "dangerous for democracy".

DEL21 UP-LD RAJNATH India has shown it won't hesitate to cross border: Rajnath Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in a foreign territory, if need be.

CAL4 WB-CPI(M)-RESOLUTION No adjustment with Cong: CPI(M) meet adopts draft resolution Kolkata: The CPI(M)'s Central Committee (CC) adopts a draft political resolution ruling out any form of electoral alliances or adjustments with the Congress, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury says.

DEL33 JK-CEASEFIRE Pak again violates ceasefire, heavy shelling in Rajouri, Akhnoor Jammu: Pakistan troops violate ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day by resorting to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Noushera, Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

BOM2 GJ-PADMAAVAT-BUSES 'Padmaavat' protests: GSRTC suspends bus services in north Guj Ahmedabad: The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) suspends its bus services in northern part of the state, following violent protests by Rajput community members against the release of the film "Padmaavat".

DEL19 BOOK-DIKSHIT NIRBHAYA Wanted to quit in 2012, but stayed on after Nirbhaya: Dikshit New Delhi: Sheila Dikshit wanted to step down as Delhi chief minister in 2012 because of health concerns and also to enable the Congress to find another leader before the next Assembly elections, but the December 16 gang rape of a young woman firmed up her resolve to stay on.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-JUDGES Judges row: SC to soon make public work allocation system New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges and is likely to bring in the public domain soon the system he is going to adopt for it, sources close to him say.

LGB2 MH-COURT-FIRE-CUSTODY Pub fire: Three accused remanded in police custody till Jan 25 Mumbai: Three persons, who were arrested yesterday in connection with the fire at a pub in the Kamla Mills Compound here that claimed 14 lives, have been sent in police custody till January 25.

FOREIGN: FGN14 ISRAEL-NETANYAHU-INDIA Netanyahu thanks Modi, says India visit was "historic" Jerusalem: Terming as "historic" his recent visit to India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that his six-day trip will be "long remembered" as it contributed in strengthening of bilateral ties. (By Harinder Mishra) FGN8 PAK-SUMMON Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'unprovoked firing' Islamabad: Pakistan summons India's deputy high commissioner here for the fourth consecutive day over the alleged "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death of two people. By Sajjad Hussain FGN5 PAK-UN-SAEED UNSC sanctions monitoring team to visit Pak this week Islamabad: Amid mounting global pressure on Pakistan to act against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and entities linked to him, a UN Security Council team will visit the country this week for an assessment of Islamabad's compliance with the world body's sanctions regime.

