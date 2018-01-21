New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi today condoled the death of people in the Bawana fire tragedy and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

"My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire at Bawana, Delhi. My prayers and thoughts are with you as you struggle to come to terms with this tragedy. I also pray that those injured make a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

At least 17 people died in the blaze at a firecracker storage unit in Bawana yesterday and two others were injured.

