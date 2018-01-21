Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A group today took out a "jauhar swabhimaan" rally in Chittorgarh against the upcoming Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat' demanding a complete ban on it.

Several women and men, who were part of the rally, were holding swords and shouted slogans against "Padmaavat" film- maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The rally, held under the banner of Jauhar Kshatrani Manch, began from the Chittorgarh fort and culminated at Johar Bhawan in the city, covering a distance of nearly 8km.

Meanwhile, Shri Rajput Karni Sena's state chief Mahipal Singh Makrana has urged erstwhile royal families to shut monuments, including forts, under their control till the film is banned.

"We have spoken to erstwhile royal families seeking their support by closing monuments for tourists as a mark of protest," he said in a video message.

Owing to historical "inaccuracies" in "Padmaavat" that is headlined by Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh - states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana had initially called for a ban on the film.

But, much to the relief of the filmmaker and the distributors, the Supreme Court, earlier this week, allowed a country-wide release of the controversial movie on January 25.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.