Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Chicago drill rapper Fredo Santana, who was the cousin of Chief Keef, has died at the age of 27.

According to TMZ, the rapper born Derrick Coleman suffered a fatal seizure on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Santana was hospitalised recently for longstanding liver and kidney problems.

He frequently spoke about using lean, which includes codeine and contributed to the 2007 death of influential Houston rapper Pimp C.

Several rappers, including Drake paid tribute to Santana.

Lil B posted, "Let one off in the air for fredo santana !! For life they couldn't stop that man SSR for life CHICAGO for life Chief Keef chop durk Reese Gino sad the whole Chicago what it do joe we living it up joy Chicago joy for life too fredo." "Rest In Peace Santana," Drake wrote on Instagram.

"Rest up easy love you brother," Travis Scott posted. PTI SHD SHD .

