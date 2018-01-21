Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: The western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.6 kms a.s.l. over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu & Kashmir now lies over northeast Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood and is moving away east-northeastwards. The other western disturbance as an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto 9.5 kms a.s.l. over western parts of Iran and neighbourhood now lies over Iran and adjoining Afganisthan. Above two systems are likely to move east-northeastwards.

A cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 kms a.s.l.

lies over Malaya Peninsula and adjoining south Andaman Sea.

The cyclonic circulation over eastern parts of Bangla Desh and neighbourhood now lies over south Bangla Desh and neighbourhood and extends between 0.9 & 1.5 kms a.s.l. The cyclonic circulation extending upto 3.1 kms a.s.l. over Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood persists.

The trough at 0.9 km a.s.l. from the above cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep area to Karnataka coast persists.

The trough of low at mean sea level over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean persists. The cyclonic circulation over east Rajasthan and neighbourhood has become less marked.

Cold Wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Odisha. Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Bihar.

Night temperatures were markedly below normal in some parts of Telangana; appreciably below normal in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, coastal and south interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of Odisha and were below normal in some parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, north interior Karnataka and of Kerala and in remaining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. They were appreciably above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and of Gujarat State and were above normal in some parts of Uttarakhand and of west Madhya Pradesh and in remaining parts of Gujarat State. They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 2.7ÂÂ‹C at Hissar (Haryana).

Dense to very dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Cooch Behar (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Patna and Bhagalpur (Bihar), Gorakhpur and Bahraich (east Uttar Pradesh), Bareilly (west Uttar Pradesh), Mukteshwar (Uttarakhand). Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Purniea (Gangetic West Bengal), N. Delhi (Haryana) and Ludhiana (Punjab). Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Majbhat and Halflong (Assam and Meghalaya), Imphal (Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura), Panahgarh (Gangetic West Bengal), Sapaul (Bihar), Lucknow and Varanasi (east Uttar Pradesh), Agra (west Uttar Pradesh) and Amritsar (Punjab) in the morning hours. PTI BAS .

