Rameswaram (TN) Jan 21 (PTI) The union government is now involved in providing infrastructure for rural development, which is a focus area, a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development said today.

Committee member Prahlad Singh said the panel was inspecting all states regarding rural development programmes.

"The Centre is focussing on rural development and is now also involved in the provision of infrastructure for rural development." he said.

Singh was speaking to reporters after the committee, headed by it's chairman P Venugopal visited Sri Ramanathaswamy temple here and offered prayers. PTI COR SSN APR APR .

