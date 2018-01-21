Patna, Jan 21 (PTI) Sabour in Bhagalpur district was the coldest place in Bihar today at 6.7 degree Celsius while many areas in the state witnessed a cold day.

The minimum temperature at Gaya was 7.2 degree Celsius while in Patna and Bhagalpur it was 7.6 degree Celsius and in Purnea it was 8.3 degree Celsius, a Met bulletin said.

Chapra, Muzaffarpur and Forbesganj in Araria district witnessed a cold day while severe cold day was observed in Supual today, the Met bulletin said.

Cold day condition is declared when the minimum temperature touches 10 degrees Celsius or lower and the maximum temperature is 4.5-6.4 degree Celsius below its normal, the met office said In its forecast, the Met office said that Bhagalpur and Purnea may witness dense fog or very dense fog tomorrow morning.

While Patna may witness dense fog in the morning followed by mainly clear sky later, Gaya may witness fog or mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later, it said.

In its weather warning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said state may witness cold day conditions for next four days. PTI AR RG .

