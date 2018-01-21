London, Jan 21 (PTI) Actor Sam Claflin has said he had crush on Pamela Anderson while growing up and he dreamed of marrying her one day.

The 31-year-old actor said he was "obsessed" with the "Baywatch" star.

"It was Pamela Anderson in 'Baywatch'. I can't remember how young I was but I'm pretty sure I was too young to be watching it. I was completely obsessed. She was the love of my life.

"I even had a picture of her on my bedside table that I'd kiss before I went to bed, in the hope that one day we would be wed," Clafin said in an interview with the Empire magazine.

The "Me Before You" actor said he still gets starstruck and admitted he was too "nervous" to be introduced to David and Victoria Beckham when they were at the same party.

"It was one of the first Hollywood parties I'd ever been to, the big pre-Oscar partiy that my agency throws. I remember walking in there and there was Gerard Butler, Sean Penn, Robert Downey Jr, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie... Then my agent said, 'Oh, David's here'.

"I turned around and there were David and Victoria Beckham. And that was the moment. Them as a couple is just everything to me because I was obsessed with David Beckham as a footballer and with the Spice Girls too. I was too nervous to even be introduced," he said. PTI SHD SHD .

