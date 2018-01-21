Delhi govt to all depts New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all its departments to set up a proper system to deal with references received from elected public representatives including MPs and MLAs on a priority basis.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash issued the direction at a recent meeting with all secretaries and heads of departments.

The administrative department of the Delhi government will soon issue instructions relating to a system to deal with references forwarded by MPs and MLAs.

"In the meeting, the chief secretary asked all heads of departments to set up a proper system to deal with the references received from the MPs and MLAs on priority basis," an official said.

Last month, the Public Works Department had also issued similar instructions to all its engineers regarding references received from elected public representatives.

The official said that apart from this, Prakash had also asked all department heads to clearly mention the observation of departments of law, finance and planning along with the comments of the sponsoring department on their proposals to be tabled in the Delhi Cabinet.

It comes after the chief secretary observed that there is no uniformity in the format of the Cabinet note of the department concerned.

"In meeting, the general administration department was asked to circulate the instructions to all departments," the official also said. PTI BUN ZMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.