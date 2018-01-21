Sentosa (Singapore), Jan 21 (PTI) India's Shiv Kapur ended tied 23rd after a disappointing three-over in the fourth and final round while compatriots Jyoti Randhawa and Gaganjeet Bhullar shared the 27th spot in the USD 1 million SMBC Singapore Open.

Kapur totalled two-under 282 (70-67-71-74) - one stroke ahead of Randhawa and Bhullar - at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong course.

Arjun Atwal was joint 47th with a total of two-over 286 (73-67-74-72), while S Chikka shared the 60th position on five-over 289 total.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia won the tournament as he carded a three-under 68 to record a dominant five-shot victory. He got a four-day total of 14-under 270 (66-70-66-68).

The 2017 Masters Tournament champion built his one-shot lead at the start of round four into a five-shot advantage after nine holes.

A final-round 71 earned Satoshi Kodaira of Japan a share of the second place with Shaun Norris of South Africa.

Thai pair of Jazz Janewattananond and Danthai Boonma finished tied-fourth to qualify for this year's British Open Championship. PTI AH AH .

