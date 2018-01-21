Abu Dhabi, Jan 21 (PTI) Young India's golfer Shubhankar Sharma remained steady and added an even par 72 in the final round to finish tied 44th at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, here today.

Shubhankar shot 72 after rounds of 71-70-70 on the first three days for a total of five-under 283.

The lone Indian in the field, Shubhankar, who won the Joburg Open last month, ended tied 44th.

It has been a fine start to the season, which began late in 2017 and Shubhankar has now finished tied 10th in Hong Kong, tied 27th in Mauritius and won in Joburg before his tied 44th place here.

Tommy Fleetwood produced a brilliant back nine display to successfully defend his Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship crown.

The 27-year-old stormed home in just 30 strokes to complete a closing 65, with his 22-under-par-total, giving him a two shot victory over fellow Englishman Ross Fisher.

The returning Rory McIlroy finished in a share of third on 18-under after his challenge stalled somewhat on the back nine, alongside another Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

Among other leading stars, Thomas Pieters (72) was tied fifth, Alex Levy (68) was sixth, Henrik Stenson (65) was seventh and Paul Casey (70) and Dustin Johnson (70) were among those tied in ninth place. PTI Cor SSC SSC .

