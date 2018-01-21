Amritsar, Jan 21 (PTI) Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today released Rs 11 crore for renovation and beautification of Durgiana temple in the state.

Asking officials to complete the renovation work by June 30, Sidhu took a round of the entire open plaza being built at the entry point of the temple.

He said it was the duty of the government to beautify and upkeep the places of religious importance.

"The previous government released around Rs 6 crore for the project and today I have released Rs 11 crore for the renovation work. I will ensure that there is no dearth of funds for this prestigious project," Sidhu said. PTI CORR CHS SNE .

