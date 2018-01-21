Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) In the wake of unabated ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government has set-up six relief camps to provide shelter to border dwellers, a government official said today.

"District administration in Rajouri has made necessary arrangements for establishment of relief camps in case of any escalation leading to likely evacuation from border areas.

"Six relief camps are already functional and provided with all basic amenities," an official spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and other teams led by senior officers conducted an extensive tour in affected areas, including Nowshera, Sunderbani, Doongi, Rajouri and Manjakote. They held a interaction with public informing them about rescue and evacuation plan as well as availability of relief camps in the region, he said. PTI TAS DPB .

