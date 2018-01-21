Amritsar, Jan 21 (PTI) Describing snatching incidents in the holy city a very serious problem, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said today the state government was serious about tackling this menace.

Sidhu visited the family one of the snatching victims in the Green Avenue area here and said that this was definitely a big problem on which the government was serious.

Assuring all support to the family and people in the area, he said, "There are no excuses and I personally feel sorry for the incident. The victim is like my sister and it can happen to anyone. It can happen to my daughter also. So this is our duty to stand by you all and come to you at such time." A few days back, two motorcyclists had tried to snatch a woman's purse. The woman and her child were injured in the incident.

The minister, who was also accompanied by the Police Commissioner S S Srivastava, said the police had got leads and was working overnight to track the suspects.

"I will personally take up this issue with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and ensure that effective measures are taken to control the menace of snatching," he added.

"People have voted us to power and it is our prime duty to stand by them in such situations and ensure their problems are heard," Sidhu said. PTI CORR ADS .

